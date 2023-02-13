Cheese lovers might not care that their favorite snack is actually named for the place that its made, but today we give thanks to the village of Cheddar in Somerset, England.

In the U.K. cheddar cheese accounts for more than half of the multi billion dollar cheese market. And here in the United States, cheddar is just behind mozzarella in popularity. So how did this cheddar love migrate across the pond? Enter Peter McIntosh, who brought his talent for cheese making to Tillamook County, Oregon in 1894. His superior skills earned him the title of the Cheese King of the Coast, and today there are more cows than people in Tillamook County.

On National Cheddar Day savor the flavor that’s treasured on both sides of the pond.