BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — October is National Chili Month, a time to savor and celebrate this warm, comforting dish that has won the hearts of many across the nation.

Originating from Spanish and Native American traditions, chili has evolved into a dish with countless variations, each with its unique blend of spices, meats, beans, and sometimes, even chocolate! From the milder chili con carne to the fiery Texan versions, chili is a true reflection of culinary diversity. Chili cook-offs and competitions are a staple of this month, with enthusiasts gathering to showcase their unique recipes and vie for the title of the best chili.

Whether you prefer your chili with a kick of spice or loaded with toppings, it’s the perfect dish to warm up to as the temperatures drop.