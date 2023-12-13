BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When we think of hot cocoa, we often imagine cold winter nights, cozy blankets, and steaming mugs filled with chocolatey warmth.

But hot cocoa’s journey began far from these serene settings, originating from the ancient rituals of Mesoamerica. The Mayans first harvested cocoa beans over 2,500 years ago, prizing them so highly they were often used as currency. The drink they created was a far cry from today’s sweet treat, as it was bitter, frothy, and mixed with spices and wine. Cocoa was introduced to Europe by Spanish conquerors in the 1500s, where it was sweetened with sugar and transformed into a fashionable drink among the elite. It wasn’t until the Industrial Revolution, however, that cocoa became accessible to the masses when the invention of cocoa powder made it easier to produce and enjoy. One particular story that stands out is the creation of the first modern hot cocoa mix by Sir Hans Sloane in the 18th century. While in Jamaica, Sloane was offered a local cocoa drink but found it nauseating. To make it palatable, he mixed the cocoa with milk and sugar, creating a version that quickly became popular back in England.

On National Cocoa Day, celebrate the rich history of hot cocoa with your favorite cup. And remember the inventive spirit of Sir Hans Sloane, which gives us all a reason to raise our mugs in gratitude.