BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For many, the day doesn’t truly begin until they’ve had their first sip of coffee.

Whether it’s a latte, cappuccino, espresso, or just a simple black brew, coffee has a special place in our hearts and routines. National Coffee Day celebrates this beloved beverage and the joy it brings. Coffee’s rich history stretches across centuries and continents, from ancient Ethiopian legends to the bustling cafés of modern cities worldwide. It’s a drink of connection, conversation, and comfort. Beyond just the flavor and caffeine kick, coffee shops serve as gathering places for communities, friends, and coworkers. They’re where ideas are born, deals are made, and relationships are built.

So today, relish that warm mug in your hands, enjoy the aroma, and savor each sip. Whether you brew at home or visit your favorite café, take a moment to appreciate the magic of coffee.