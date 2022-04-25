We have all heard stories about children switched at birth, but this story takes quite an interesting twist.



When Lydia Fairchild, a pregnant mother of two found herself in an economic pinch, she decided to apply for government assistance.



Imagine her surprise when a DNA test revealed that her children were not her own. She was so upset by the implications of fraud that she asked for a government witness to be present at the birth of her third child.



Now here’s where it gets strange. An immediate test of the newborn confirmed that the child was not Lydia’s either.



This case had experts so baffled until science determined that Lydia was a chimera. She herself had absorbed her own twin while developing in utero and it was her twins DNA that showed up during testing.



On National DNA Day, celebrate the weird science that may only reveal one piece of the truth.