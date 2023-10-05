BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Do Something Nice Day, a day that encourages us to step out of our routines and make a positive impact, no matter how small, on the lives of those around us. In a world that is often fast-paced and stressful, a simple act of kindness can make a world of difference.

Whether it’s holding the door open for a stranger, paying for someone’s coffee, or leaving an uplifting note for a colleague, doing something nice doesn’t have to be grand. It’s the little gestures that often mean the most and have the power to turn someone’s day around. So today, let’s spread kindness like confetti and experience the joy that comes from making others smile.

A little warmth and generosity can go a long way in creating a ripple effect of goodness.