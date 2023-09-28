BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Building a sense of community starts right outside our front doors.

National Good Neighbor Day is a gentle reminder of how small gestures can make a world of difference. Whether it’s a smile, a helping hand, or just a friendly chat across the fence, good neighbors enrich our lives in countless ways. The day was officially recognized by President Jimmy Carter in 1978, emphasizing that understanding, love, and respect can improve the quality of life for everyone. It’s a call to embrace the spirit of unity and kindness.

So today, take a moment to appreciate those living next door. Perhaps share a coffee, lend a tool, or simply send a message of gratitude. In nurturing these relationships, we build stronger, more connected communities