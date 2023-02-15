Percy Truesdell was named the Gumdrop King for his significant improvement of the candy.

Percy worked in the chemistry labs of Ohio State State University and it was here that he made a discovery. By adding the perfect amount of starch to the recipe, the once solid glob of sugar became a smooth, chewy confection. The original flavors of clove, allspice, cinnamon and spearmint are not as popular today, but they do go nicely on gingerbread houses.

Most people still prefer cherry, grape, orange and lemon, and thanks to the Gumdrop King, we can celebrate National Gumdrop Day without breaking our teeth.