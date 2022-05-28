Today we celebrate one of Americas most popular foods.

Welcome to May 28th on the National Day Calendar.

Hamburgers are one of Americas most popular foods, so its no surprise that dozens of people take credit for their invention.

The idea for a cooked patty of ground beef originated in Hamburg, Germany, and years later someone put the patty between two slices of bread.

And those are the only details anyone seems to be able to agree on.

This culinary superhero doesnt appear to suffer any setback from its lack of an agreed upon origin story, however, with places like McDonalds selling 75 of them every second!

On National Hamburger Day fire up the grill or grab your favorite takeout for a flavor that always delivers the taste of home.