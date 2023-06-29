It’s National Handshake Day, a day dedicated to the simple yet powerful act of shaking hands.

Handshakes have been a universal gesture of greeting, agreement, and respect across cultures and generations. They symbolize trust, camaraderie, and a shared connection between individuals. Today, take a moment to extend your hand and engage in a firm, friendly handshake with those around you. Let this age-old gesture remind us of the importance of human connection and the bonds we form through touch.

Celebrate National Handshake Day and embrace the power of a simple handshake.