BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This month, we celebrate National Hot Tea Month, a time to recognize the rich cultural tapestry and the soothing qualities of hot tea.

Originating in China as a medicinal drink over 5,000 years ago, tea has since woven its way into the fabric of many societies. From the Japanese tea ceremony to the British afternoon tea, this simple infusion of leaves and water has become a global ritual. Each variety, from black to green, oolong to herbal, tells a story of landscapes, traditions, and people. Tea is more than a drink; it’s a moment of calm, a conversation starter, and for many, a daily ritual that offers warmth and comfort. During National Hot Tea Month, take the time to explore the different flavors and histories of tea.

Perhaps you’ll discover a new favorite or learn a new preparation method to share with friends and family.