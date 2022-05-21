Today we celebrate ambitious swimmers, who inspire us to dip our toes in the water.

At the age of 10, most kids are thinking about video games and homework. But not Carson Foster.

At 10 years old, he was an avid swimmer and had been competing for a few years, aspiring to be like his idol, Michael Phelps.

In 2012, he beat Phelps record for the 50-meter butterfly by a full second.

Phelps was so impressed that he sent Carson a selfie holding a sign that said, Congratulations Carson!

A few years later, at age 16, Carson broke another of Phelps records.

Watch out for Carson Foster, who may just break a few more records on the world stage.

Celebrate National Learn to Swim Day by dipping your toes in the water.

Who knows where this fun pastime might lead.