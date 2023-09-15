BISMARCK, N.D. — On National Linguine Day, we celebrate this elegant, narrow pasta that hails from the culinary heart of Italy.

Derived from the word “linguini,” which means “little tongues” in Italian, this pasta is traditionally paired with sauces like clam or pesto. Linguine has long been an integral part of the Mediterranean diet, a testament to its timeless appeal. And while spaghetti may often steal the spotlight, linguine holds its own, providing a slightly flatter and wider texture that’s perfect for holding onto rich sauces.

So, whether you’re a purist who sticks to traditional pairings or you like to experiment with different sauces and ingredients, today is the day to appreciate the simple yet profound joys of linguine.