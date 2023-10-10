BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Metric Day, a day dedicated to the system of measurement that’s based on the power of tens and is used by nearly every country around the globe.

The metric system was officially adopted in France in 1795 and has since become the standard for international trade and commerce. It’s a coherent system, making conversions simple, as units are scaled by powers of ten. This universality aids scientists, educators, and everyday people in communicating measurements clearly and consistently. Whether it’s liters or liters, meters or kilometers, the metric system is all about making measurements easy and universally understandable.

Today, take a moment to appreciate the simplicity of this decimal-based system, and maybe even learn a few conversions.