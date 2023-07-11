Get your mint leaves and limes ready, because today is National Mojito Day!



This traditional Cuban highball is a blend of white rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water, and fresh mint, a concoction that’s as refreshing as it is flavorful.



The Mojito’s origins can be traced back to the 16th century when a similar drink known as “El Draque” was consumed for medicinal purposes.



The modern Mojito gained popularity in the 1930s and ’40s, with its fame reaching new heights when Ernest Hemingway, a known fan, frequented La Bodeguita del Medio in Havana, Cuba, famously declaring, “My mojito in La Bodeguita, my daiquiri in El Floridita.”



So, on National Mojito Day, why not enjoy this invigorating cocktail that perfectly captures the spirit of summer?



Whether you prefer the classic recipe or a fruity twist, there’s a Mojito for everyone.