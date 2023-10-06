BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we slurp and twirl in delight as we celebrate National Noodle Day!

Noodles, in their many shapes and sizes, have been a staple in cuisines around the world, offering comfort, nourishment, and culinary artistry. From the hearty pasta dishes of Italy to the delicate ramen of Japan, noodles are the foundation for countless beloved dishes. Whether they’re swimming in broth, tossed in sauce, or stir-fried with veggies, noodles have a special way of bringing people together and satisfying our cravings. So, grab your forks or chopsticks and dive into a bowl of your favorite noodle dish.

Whether it’s spaghetti, udon, or egg, let’s honor the humble noodle and its delicious versatility.