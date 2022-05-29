Today we celebrate the office supply that was traded for a house!
Welcome to May 29th on the National Day Calendar. Have you ever heard the
story about the guy who traded a paperclip for a house?
Kyle MacDonald, a Canadian blogger played the childhood game called, Bigger Better
and started with a simple paperclip.
The idea of the game is that you keep trading up for something bigger and
better until you reach an item you would actually like to keep.
At first, Kyle traded his paperclip for a fish-shaped pen.
After thirteen exchanges he found himself with a movie role, which someone
offered to trade for their two-story farmhouse in Kipling, Saskatchewan!
Imagine turning an office supply into a house after only fourteen
transactions.
On National Paperclip Day, celebrate the simple things in life that are
worth more than you think!