Today we celebrate the office supply that was traded for a house!

Welcome to May 29th on the National Day Calendar. Have you ever heard the

story about the guy who traded a paperclip for a house?

Kyle MacDonald, a Canadian blogger played the childhood game called, Bigger Better

and started with a simple paperclip.

The idea of the game is that you keep trading up for something bigger and

better until you reach an item you would actually like to keep.

At first, Kyle traded his paperclip for a fish-shaped pen.

After thirteen exchanges he found himself with a movie role, which someone

offered to trade for their two-story farmhouse in Kipling, Saskatchewan!

Imagine turning an office supply into a house after only fourteen

transactions.

On National Paperclip Day, celebrate the simple things in life that are

worth more than you think!