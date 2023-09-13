BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we go nuts for National Peanut Day!

This humble legume has been a staple in diets around the world for centuries. And while they might be called “nuts”, peanuts are actually legumes, related more closely to beans and lentils.

Originating in South America, peanuts quickly spread worldwide due to their adaptability and delicious taste. From peanut butter to oil, candies, and even a vital component in dynamite, the peanut proves its prowess in a variety of roles. Whether you enjoy them roasted, boiled, or spread on a slice of bread, peanuts are a delicious source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

So, grab a handful or indulge in your favorite peanut treat and toast to this fantastic food.