BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Let’s face it, pizza is universal.

Whether thin crust, deep dish, or somewhere in between, pizza brings people together like few other dishes can. From its humble beginnings in Italy to its meteoric rise as a global favorite, National Pizza Day celebrates this iconic dish in all its cheesy glory. Pizza has evolved over the years, embracing a multitude of toppings and styles. Whether you’re a purist who swears by Margherita or an adventurer topping your slice with pineapple or anchovies, there’s no denying the universal appeal of a well-made pizza.

So today, whether you’re baking your own from scratch, ordering from your favorite local pizzeria, or enjoying a slice with friends, raise a slice and celebrate this delicious creation.