BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Financial security is a goal many of us strive for, and National Savings Day is here to remind us of the importance of consistently putting money aside.

Started by Capital One in 2017, this day encourages people to talk openly about saving, to assess our own saving habits, and to learn about the myriad of ways we can save more efficiently. Whether it’s putting coins into a jar at the end of the day, contributing to a 401(k), or investing in stocks, there are numerous strategies to build wealth over time. Savings not only provide a safety net but also empower us to make investments, travel, and fulfill our dreams.

Financial advisors often recommend starting small, setting realistic goals, and gradually increasing your savings rate. Remember, it’s never too late to start, and every little bit counts!