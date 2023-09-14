BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today is National School Picture Day, a day that evokes memories for many of us.

Remember trying to pick the perfect outfit, hoping your hair would behave, and crossing your fingers there’d be no sudden pimples? School pictures are a rite of passage, capturing our changing faces from year to year. These photos chronicle our awkward phases, our best looks, and everything in between. They’ve been the source of laughter, a few cringes, and immense nostalgia. Often shared with family and friends, they become keepsakes that many cherish and some occasionally regret (especially during those “unique” fashion phases).

So, whether you’re in school preparing for this year’s photo or simply reminiscing about past portraits, let’s celebrate the memories and moments captured on National School Picture Day.