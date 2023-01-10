Welcome to January 10th on the National Day Calendar.



If you’re already craving that next big adventure, todays celebration invites you to start planning.



National Shop For Travel Day was created in 2018 by the Travel Technology Association. Today we enjoy even more apps and travel sites that give us the inside scoop to our next dream vacation.



Check out apps like Hopper for monitoring airfare price drops. PackPoint lets you enter destinations, time of year and length of stay for customizing your packing list. Citymapper helps you plan the fastest route to your points of interest. And if you prefer a low tech solution, browse through the pages of Lonely Planet magazine or the good old Blue Guide books with more than a century of history to back them up.



This day is all about daydreaming, which is the first step to making your virtual vacations come true.