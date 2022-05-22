Today we celebrate a World Video Game Hall of Famer that may surprise you.

Welcome to May 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame has honored such favorites as Pac-Man, Super Mario Brothers, and Halo. But one game in the Hall of Fame may surprise you, Solitaire.

This game made its debut in 1990 and since then it has been played by more than half a billion people worldwide. Solitaire is also number three on the list of most frequently used Microsoft programs.

Anyone who has ever worked in an office can tell you how happy they are that Solitaire exists.

Otherwise, how would we make it through conference calls?

On National Solitaire Day, celebrate the game for one that helps us goof off, while still being productive at work.