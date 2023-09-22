BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As students, many of us spent hours memorizing states and their capitals, connecting names like Albany to New York or Austin to Texas.

On National States and Capitals Day, we honor the unique stories and identities behind each of these places. From the bustling streets of Sacramento, California, to the serene landscapes of Montpelier, Vermont, every state capital has its distinct narrative. They serve as the administrative hearts of their states, playing pivotal roles in governance, culture, and history.

Today, perhaps challenge yourself and your friends to a friendly quiz or take a moment to learn a new fact about a capital you’ve never visited. Celebrate the diversity and unity that these cities bring to our great nation.