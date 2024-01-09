BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On National Static Electricity Day, we explore the invisible force that makes your hair stand on end and your socks cling together.

Static electricity is the result of an imbalance between negative and positive charges in objects. When two objects rub together, like your shoes on the carpet, electrons can jump from one to the other, creating that familiar shock when you touch a doorknob. But static electricity is more than just a party trick or a minor nuisance. It’s a fundamental principle in physics, and understanding it has led to significant scientific and technological advancements. For example, photocopiers and laser printers rely on static electricity to transfer images and text from one medium to another.

So, the next time you pull a sweater over your head and your hair goes wild, remember that you’re experiencing a basic but essential force of nature.