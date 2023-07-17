North Dakota (KXNET) Today, we mark National Tattoo Day, an homage to an enduring tradition.

Tattoos are as old as human civilization itself. The oldest known tattooed human skin was found on Ötzi, the Iceman’s body, who lived around 3250 B.C. His 61 tattoos, made of soot, were likely used as a form of early acupuncture to relieve pain.



In the modern era, tattoos have evolved from a sign of rebellion to a popular form of self-expression, with an estimated 30-percent of Americans having at least one.



Tattoos tell stories, commemorate loved ones, or symbolize personal milestones, making each one a unique piece of art.



So, whether you wear your own ink or simply appreciate the artistry, National Tattoo Day is a chance to acknowledge the long and fascinating history of this cultural phenomenon.