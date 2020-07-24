NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Tequila Day

If you are a fan of the centuries old fire water, then today’s celebration is just for you. And perhaps you have a tequila legend of your own, as it tends to inspire all kinds of celebration.

Today, we remind you that the story of this infamous liquor began in the 16th century when Cortez and his Spanish conquistadors arrived on the North American continent. While they didnt think much of the fermented mezcal wine, the Spanish introduced the copper still and a legendary improvement was forged.

Today the production of tequila is protected by law in Mexico and must be produced in the town for which its named in the State of Jalisco. While a few other regions can claim the same rights, all other agave based spirits are called mezcal.

However you serve up National Tequila Day, be sure to celebrate responsibly.

Today we also celebrate National Thermal Engineer Day, National Drive-Thru Day, National Cousins Day, National Amelia Earhart Day.

