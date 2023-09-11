BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – Today marks Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.



On this day in 2001, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks profoundly changed America and the world.



As we reflect upon the tragic events, we also remember the countless acts of heroism, unity, and resilience that emerged in its aftermath. Communities came together, strangers became neighbors, and an entire nation found strength in unity.



This day serves not only as a solemn remembrance of those we lost but also as a reminder of the enduring spirit of the American people.



Many choose to participate in community service or volunteer activities, turning a day of tragedy into a day of doing good, reflecting the idea that from adversity can come unity and strength.

I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar.



Let’s honor and remember, and continue to uplift and serve each other, as we Celebrate Every Day.