National Day Calendar: Spumoni Ice Cream Day

If you’re a fan of spumoni ice cream you’ll love this twist on how it came to the United States.

Welcome to August 21st on the National Day Calendar. No one does style quite like the Italians and as the popularity of gelato spread across Europe, ice cream makers had to find a way to ship it more efficiently. Chefs in Italy created Neapolitan ice cream, which was one big block with multiple flavors. And in the 1800s when Italian immigrants in New York began shipping it over from Europe they called this treat spumoni, after their favorite molded ice cream treat from Naples. The classic flavors include chocolate, pistachio, and cherry. Though when vanilla is substituted for chocolate, it’s just as delicious. And you’ll be surprised to find out that something so rich and creamy has less fat than traditional ice cream. On National Spumoni Day, try a new twist on an old favorite. Whether it’s sliced or scooped, spumoni will help you beat the Summer heat alla moda. I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!

