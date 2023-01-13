Welcome to January 13th on the National Day Calendar.



One of America’s greatest songwriters in American history was born on July 4, 1826, which seems only fitting.

Over a century before Elvis Presley or The Beatles were topping the charts, Stephen Foster was making his indelible mark on American culture.

While his name might not be instantly recognizable, his songs certainly are. In 1847, the song, “Oh, Suzanna” became his first big hit and catapulted him to fame. It became even more popular when the miners of the California Gold Rush adopted it as their anthem.

Later, songs like, “Camptown Races,” “Beautiful Dreamer” and “My Old Kentucky Home” secured his place in the heart of American music.

On Stephen Foster Memorial Day, we celebrate the man who created hits that have withstood the test of time.