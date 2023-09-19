BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Shiver me timbers, it’s Talk Like a Pirate Day!

This quirky holiday began in 1995 when two friends, John Baur and Mark Summers, created a day dedicated to the pirate lingo just for fun. Little did they know that their playful idea would gain international acclaim, thanks in part to humor columnist Dave Barry who popularized the day in his writings. Whether you’re a landlubber or a seasoned sailor, today offers a chance to unleash your inner pirate. Don an eye patch, raise your Jolly Roger, and greet your friends with a hearty “Ahoy!” or “Avast!”

The fun is in the silliness, so don’t be afraid to go overboard.