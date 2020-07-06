This staple of potlucks and picnics seems as American as apple pie, but I bet you didn't know that this dish first came over with Scottish immigrants.

Today we celebrate a favorite food of picnics and potlucks and its origins may surprise you!

Marlo Anderson with National Day Calendar presents National Fried Chicken Day.

When you think of fried chicken you probably think of the American South. Or maybe a certain Colonel whose eleven herbs and spices are hard to beat. This staple of potlucks and picnics seems as American as apple pie, but I bet you didn’t know that this dish first came over with Scottish immigrants.

The Scots knew a thing or two about deep frying chicken in fat and as they settled in the South, a regional specialty was born. While it may seem like a fairly simple dish, knowing how to get a good crisp on the chicken depends on seasoning it well, adding starch to the flour and getting the oil to a perfect 300 degrees.

And, if all that seems like too much fuss you can always let the Colonel do the cooking on National Fried Chicken Day.

Today we also celebrate National Hand Roll Day