National Day Calendar: Today we celebrate Fried Chicken Day

News

This staple of potlucks and picnics seems as American as apple pie, but I bet you didn't know that this dish first came over with Scottish immigrants.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today we celebrate a favorite food of picnics and potlucks and its origins may surprise you!

Marlo Anderson with National Day Calendar presents National Fried Chicken Day.

When you think of fried chicken you probably think of the American South. Or maybe a certain Colonel whose eleven herbs and spices are hard to beat. This staple of potlucks and picnics seems as American as apple pie, but I bet you didn’t know that this dish first came over with Scottish immigrants.

The Scots knew a thing or two about deep frying chicken in fat and as they settled in the South, a regional specialty was born. While it may seem like a fairly simple dish, knowing how to get a good crisp on the chicken depends on seasoning it well, adding starch to the flour and getting the oil to a perfect 300 degrees.

And, if all that seems like too much fuss you can always let the Colonel do the cooking on National Fried Chicken Day.

Today we also celebrate National Hand Roll Day

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Lisbon Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisbon Storm Damage"

Fireworks Disposal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Disposal"

Robert One Minute 7-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-5"

Sensational Sundays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sensational Sundays"

24-hour art studio

Thumbnail for the video titled "24-hour art studio"

Minot overdoses for 2020 surpass 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot overdoses for 2020 surpass 2019"

Car Seat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Seat Safety"

PPP Forgiveness

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Forgiveness"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-5"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racing"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Heat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heat Safety"

March for Ryan Gipp

Thumbnail for the video titled "March for Ryan Gipp"

47 Years of Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "47 Years of Giving Back"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss