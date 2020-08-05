NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Work Like a Dog Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to August 5th on the National Day Calendar.

If the phrase working like a dog sounds like some kind of torture that leaves you panting with your tongue out, consider the point of view of a working dog.

Historically, most dogs were bred for specific jobs. And some of these jobs may surprise you. The ancestors of the Yorkshire Terrier once worked in mines to kill rats and mice, Dachshunds hunted badgers, and even Queen Elizabeth’s favorite breed the Corgi once had an important job. They would bite the heels of any cows that tried to stray from the herd, and their short little legs came in handy when avoiding the kick of an angry cow.

Today’s working dogs are some real K9 heroes. On National Work Like A Dog Day, consider the pride of your favorite pups and put some pep in your step for your own job.

For the list of all the national days you can celebrate today, head over to NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR

https://nationaldaycalendar.com/contact-us/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bull Moose

Class AA State Tournament

Fill the Bus 2020

Pavement Data Collector

Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Homeschool Surge

More Jail Cameras

Ward Co Budget

Trials Suspended

Mayor Steve Bakken on Masks

Teacher Reacts

Inmates Making PPE

Mandan School Plan

Minot Prelim. Budget

Land Approval

Siren Update

Minot Performance

Bike Club Donation

Girls Night Out

Suicide Risk

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss