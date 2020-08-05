Welcome to August 5th on the National Day Calendar.

If the phrase working like a dog sounds like some kind of torture that leaves you panting with your tongue out, consider the point of view of a working dog.

Historically, most dogs were bred for specific jobs. And some of these jobs may surprise you. The ancestors of the Yorkshire Terrier once worked in mines to kill rats and mice, Dachshunds hunted badgers, and even Queen Elizabeth’s favorite breed the Corgi once had an important job. They would bite the heels of any cows that tried to stray from the herd, and their short little legs came in handy when avoiding the kick of an angry cow.

Today’s working dogs are some real K9 heroes. On National Work Like A Dog Day, consider the pride of your favorite pups and put some pep in your step for your own job.

