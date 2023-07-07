Today is World Chocolate Day, a time to celebrate the culinary treasure we know as chocolate. But did you know that the delicious chocolate we enjoy today started out as a bitter beverage?

The ancient Mayans and Aztecs used to grind cacao beans and mix them with water, chili peppers, and other ingredients to make a frothy, spicy drink. It wasn’t until the arrival of Spanish explorers in the 16th century that chocolate started to evolve into something closer to what we know today. The Spaniards sweetened the bitter brew with cane sugar and cinnamon, creating a delicacy that became the toast of Europe. But perhaps one of the least known stories of chocolate is its role in the Revolutionary War. Soldiers were often paid in chocolate, and it was also used as a ration and a morale booster during tough times. So on World Chocolate Day, savor a piece of this delectable treat.

Remember, you’re not just enjoying a dessert, but a piece of history that’s as fascinating as it is delicious