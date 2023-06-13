Softball, a sport enjoyed by millions around the world, has its roots in a unique and unexpected origin.

In 1887, a group of men attending a Yale-Harvard football game began to play a spontaneous game using a boxing glove as a ball and a broomstick as a bat. This impromptu game led to the development of what we now know as softball. Over the years, the sport has evolved and grown in popularity, becoming an Olympic event and a favorite pastime for many. On World Softball Day, we celebrate the spirit of teamwork, camaraderie, and friendly competition that softball embodies.

Whether you’re part of a recreational league, a school team, or simply enjoy a pick-up game with friends, take some time today to celebrate the sport that brings so many people together.