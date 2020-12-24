If you enjoy the commercially prepared kind, you may be scratching your head as to how this drink got its name and which came first, the egg or the nog?

Welcome to December 24th on the National Day Calendar. With the stockings all hung by the chimney with care, folks are free to unwind with a glass or two of eggnog.

It turns out that alcohol was once served in carved wooden mugs called noggins. In the middle ages, a drink known as posset was made with milk, spices, and alcohol and served as a cold remedy. From there the trail gets foggy with some adding eggs to the recipe and others calling it egg flip for the way it got poured between two pitchers.

Because rum was known as grog here in the States, one bartender dubbed it egg and grog. Confusing, we know, but one thing is sure, National Eggnog Day celebrates the delicious flavor that’s been a holiday favorite much longer than pumpkin spice.

