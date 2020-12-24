National Eggnog Day

News

If you enjoy the commercially prepared kind, you may be scratching your head as to how this drink got its name and which came first, the egg or the nog?

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to December 24th on the National Day Calendar. With the stockings all hung by the chimney with care, folks are free to unwind with a glass or two of eggnog.

If you enjoy the commercially prepared kind, you may be scratching your head as to how this drink got its name and which came first, the egg or the nog?

It turns out that alcohol was once served in carved wooden mugs called noggins. In the middle ages, a drink known as posset was made with milk, spices, and alcohol and served as a cold remedy. From there the trail gets foggy with some adding eggs to the recipe and others calling it egg flip for the way it got poured between two pitchers.

Because rum was known as grog here in the States, one bartender dubbed it egg and grog. Confusing, we know, but one thing is sure, National Eggnog Day celebrates the delicious flavor that’s been a holiday favorite much longer than pumpkin spice.

I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/24

christmas plans

A warm Christmas ahead with weekend snow chances

Mandan Girl's Basketball

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Dickinson Trinity Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

Dr. Wynne on Mutations

Vaccines and Kids

Florida adopters rescue 20 golden retrievers from China slaughter

Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. Hoeven

NDR Fund Extension

SYSK Grandma Jordis

Building Fee Waived

Vaccine Follow Up

Team RWB

The wind chill explained

Wednesday's Forecast: Relaxing wind and frigid temperatures

sacred pipe resource center

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories