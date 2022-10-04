THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A person was killed after piloting a plane in western Montana into some power lines and then crashing into the Flathead River.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday near Plains, The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said.

A good Samaritan swam out to the plane to help the pilot before rescue crews arrived, the sheriff’s office said. The victim was flown to Kalispell for treatment and later pronounced dead, KECI-TV reported.

A initial accident report from the Federal Aviation Administration said the Scoda Aeronautica aircraft struck the power lines, causing it to crash.