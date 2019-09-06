Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

1 more for 24: Serena Williams reaches US Open final again

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Serena Williams

Serena Williams returns to Maria Sharapova during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams used a strong performance to return to the U.S. Open final and give herself another shot at winning a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Williams got past a slightly shaky start and quickly took control for a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night.

A year ago, Williams lost a controversial and chaotic final in New York to Naomi Osaka.

Williams already owns six U.S. Open titles and 23 major championships in all. That total is a record in the Open era, which began in 1968, when professionals were first allowed to play in Grand Slam tournaments.

The only player with more is Margaret Court, who won more than half of her 24 trophies against amateur competition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

SANE Nurse Funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "SANE Nurse Funding"

Thursday, September 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dreamcatchers Play Ball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dreamcatchers Play Ball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Watford City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Watford City"

Bike Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Crash"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19"

Farmers and Artisans Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmers and Artisans Market"

Hurricane Reunites Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Reunites Family"

New lungs, new life

Thumbnail for the video titled "New lungs, new life"

Food for Thought Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food for Thought Preview"

Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters"

Grace Stroh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grace Stroh"

BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4"

NASA in North Dakota

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA in North Dakota"

Security Cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Cameras"

High Cost of Prescriptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Cost of Prescriptions"

Blu on Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blu on Broadway"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss