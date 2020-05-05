$1,000 ‘for the house:’ Steiner Ranch restaurant gets huge tip from customer after reopening

by: Billy Gates and CNN

AUSTIN (KXAN/CNN) — Frog and The Bull restaurant in Steiner Ranch hadn’t been open for five months before it had to close the dining room due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Once the dine-in portion opened back up, people were grateful. One person was so grateful that they tipped the tapas eatery workers $1,300.

According to a report by CNN, the customer asked the server to “double charge” for everything, and then on top of what amounted to a bill for more than $700, the customer took it a step further.

A $300 tip to the server, and a $1,000 tip “for the house.”

The server, 18-year-old Josh Pikoff, was floored.

“I was really shocked at first because I didn’t understand why he was giving it to me,” Pikoff told CNN. “But he said that he was extremely grateful that we were open and putting ourselves at risk to serve the community.”

Pikoff called on owner David Fernandez to help with the customer’s request, and after Fernandez confirmed with the customer that’s what they wanted to do, he was also floored.

“I didn’t really know what to say,” Fernandez said to CNN.

Fernandez said he kept a skeleton crew to fill takeout and delivery orders, after all of what his young restaurant built was erased by the stay-at-home orders.

