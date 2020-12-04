Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

102-year-old New York woman born during Spanish Flu pandemic beats COVID-19 twice

National News

by: Taylor Delandro and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A 102-year-old New York woman who was born during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic has now survived COVID-19 twice.

Angelina Friedman, who lives in a nursing home in Mohegan Lake, New York recently survived her second bout with the disease, according to the North Westchester Restorative Therapy & Nursing Center.

Friedman was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. In October, shortly before her 102nd birthday, she was diagnosed with the virus again. She recovered in mid-November.

“She’s an amazingly resilient, strong woman,” Joanne Merola, Freidman’s daughter described her mother in a Facebook comment.

During the 1918 flu pandemic, Friedman was born on a passenger ship taking immigrants from Italy to New York City. Her mother died giving birth on the ship.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Michelle Tait

Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Rural Vaccine Prep

Early COVID Cases

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/3

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/3

2021 Calendar

Chopper Contest

NDC DEC 3

Shiloh Christian Girl's Basketball

Bishop Ryan Boy's Basketball

Minot Boy's Basketball

Legacy Girl's Basketball

Mineral Rights Lawsuits

Mandan Fire Department

Food Pantry

Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Josh Boschee

Cyberattacks surging as COVID-19 pandemic continues

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss