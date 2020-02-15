104-year-old California veteran collects Valentine’s Day cards

by: CNN Newsource

Valentine’s Day is extra-special for one Purple Heart recipient. 104-year-old Major Bill White, a USMC veteran, was hoping to gather about a hundred Valentine’s Day cards to add to his scrapbook collection.

Well, he did that and more… White received more than 300,000 personal messages and thank you notes from around the world. Thousands of handwritten cards, balloons, flowers and even boxes of chocolate for Valentine’s Day.

White says he’s overwhelmed with gratitude.

“I was as close to speechless as possible. I really don’t know what to say or what I can say. Its something that I’ve never had before and probably will never get again,” said White.

White was sent messages from all 50 states plus from places as far as North Korea and Australia. He even received a thank you note from the White House, signed by President Donald Trump.

