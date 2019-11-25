104-year-old writer collects 104 kids’ books to donate to school library for her birthday

National News

by: Chris Davis

Posted: / Updated:

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — When the senior living and memory care facility where Betty X. Davis lives asked what she wanted to do for her 104th birthday, the lifelong reader had one request.

“She said she didn’t want a big party or any of that. She just wanted to give back and pay it forward,” said Rachel Grover, life engagement director at Sodalis Senior Living in Buda.

Grover asked if she wanted to collect something to donate. “And she said, ‘I think we’ll do books.'”

Davis turns 104 on Monday. By Friday, Sodalis had collected at least 70 children’s books for kids just learning to read all the way through young adult novels.

The facility will donate the collection to a local elementary school library.

“Many children have little choice in books, don’t even like to think about them,” Davis said. An avid reader throughout her life, she taught her kids the value of loving books at an early age.

“You have to enjoy it to keep it up,” said Harvey Davis, the oldest of eight kids Betty and her husband raised.

Becoming a writer

Betty X. Davis has penned dozens of short stories for children.

“She just wrote story after story,” Harvey Davis said. “And of course she worked hard to try to get them published.”

Davis is a founding member of the Austin chapter of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI), which awards the Betty X. Davis Young Writers of Merit Award to local young writers every year.

But the pursuit of writing came to Davis later in life. “I never considered being a writer,” she said in an interview published by SCBWI. “No one we knew was a writer.”

After raising a family in Dallas, she said, she became a speech therapist and had to start writing her own curriculum in the 1970s and ’80s. She just kept writing, tallying more than 100 poems, stories and novels.

“I just had lots of children’s books that I loved,” she said.

Now she’s passing that love along to the next generation of readers. Sodalis will collect book donations until Wednesday, then donate them to a school library.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25"

Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving"

Need for blood donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Need for blood donations"

College Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Wrestling"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Pot Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pot Pardons"

Thanksgiving Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Science"

Bank of ND and Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bank of ND and Marijuana"

Gas Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas Prices"

Kurdish Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kurdish Protest"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-24-19"

Heart Hugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart Hugs"

AARC Gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "AARC Gifts"

United Tribes Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Tribes Basketball"

Minot State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Basketball"

BSC Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Basketball"

State Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Volleyball"

Travel Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Weather"

Home Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Safety"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge