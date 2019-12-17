11 senators ask Purdue Pharma not to give CEO a bonus

National News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma shouldn’t give its CEO a bonus next year as the company goes through bankruptcy and tries to settle 2,700 lawsuits over the opioid crisis, 11 U.S. senators said in a letter Tuesday.

A bankruptcy judge approved the company’s plan to award bonuses to other employees earlier this month, but delayed a decision on whether CEO Craig Landau should receive an expected $1.3 million next year. That amount would be on top of his $2.6 million base salary. Under pressure from states and others, the company cut Landau’s proposed bonus in half.

“Purdue is still more concerned with motivating high-level employees to sell more drugs than it is with public health or helping states ravished by the opioid crisis,” the senators wrote in the letter.

A Purdue Pharma official recently testified at a hearing that bonuses are needed to keep key employees on as the company goes through bankruptcy.

But a group of two dozen state attorneys general are still opposed to any bonus for Landau because he’s named in some of the lawsuits the company faces over OxyContin, a highly addictive prescription opioid.

The entire class of drugs, including illicit versions such as heroin and illegally made fentanyl, have been linked to more than 400,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000.

Landau has denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyer has said he did not directly oversee the sales or marketing efforts of the company until he became CEO in 2017. Under his watch, the company has stopped marketing OxyContin to doctors.

Messages seeking comment were left Tuesday with Purdue.

All 11 signers are Democrats. They include four senators who are running for president: Cory Booker, of New Jersey; Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota; Bernie Sanders, of Vermont; Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts. The others are Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin; Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut; Sherrod Brown, of Ohio; Diane Feinstein, of California; Maggie Hassan, of New Hampshire; Joe Manchin, of West Virginia; and Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17"

First Western Bank & Trust Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Western Bank & Trust Interview"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17"

Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Post Office Busiest Time of Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Office Busiest Time of Year"

New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing"

Oil Spill Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill Training"

Dickinson Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Basketball"

Hill Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hill Sentenced"

Legacy Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Basketball"

Mandan Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Wrestling"

Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

USMCA Impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Impact"

Career Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16"

Alzheimer's Holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Holiday"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Ward Co Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Theft"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge