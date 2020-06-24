11-year-old boy mows lawns to raise money for Black Lives Matter organization

National News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

Like many kids, 11-year-old Jack Powers started earning his own money by mowing his neighbors’ lawns. But he’s not keeping the cash. Powers put up flyers around his Shrewsbury, Missouri, neighborhood that read: “$15 per mow. All money goes to Black Lives Matter.”

The 6th grader said he came up with the idea in the beginning of June, CBS affiliate KMOV reports. “I saw what happened to George Floyd and saw how people were being treated and I decided to make a change,” Powers said. 

screen-shot-2020-06-24-at-1-36-04-pm.png
Jack Powers put up flyers advertising his lawn mowing business. All of the proceeds went to Black Lives Matter, he said. KMOV

His neighbor, April Strelinger, told KMOV she was almost brought to tears when she saw Powers’ flyers in the neighborhood. The boy’s mission sparked a conversation within her own household, Strelinger said. 

“There’s been a lot of change, flux and hardship. So, to see Jack’s poster and find a helper, it actually opened up a great conversation with my son about how he can be a helper,” she said. “It was a beautiful thing,”

Powers said after he posted the flyers, he received an overwhelming response – and some people didn’t even need him to cut their grass. They just wanted to donate, KMOV reports. 

Streinger was one of the ones who didn’t need her lawn mowed, but she felt compelled to give money.

So far, Powers has raised $110 for Black Lives Matter (BLM), he said.

“I just hope more people will be inspired to donate money to organizations,” he said. 

screen-shot-2020-06-24-at-1-35-47-pm.png
Powers said some neighbors didn’t even need their lawns mowed, but they were still compelled to donate. KMOV

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Reporting Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Sexual Assault"

Pet Database

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Database"

Tribal Lands Webinar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Lands Webinar"

Crime Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Report"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Badlands Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks Baseball"

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Boy Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Awarded"

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowboy Hall of Fame"

Water Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Issue"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Pronghorn Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pronghorn Survey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss