11-year-old Ohio boy with autism helps save grandmother after fall

National News

by: Keely Lovern and Nexstar Media Wire

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) — An Ohio boy with autism who was the only one around to hear his grandmother’s cry for help is credited with helping to save her life.

“She just started screaming my name and shouting, ‘Help, help!'” said 11-year-old Hunter Craven. “I don’t really know what I was feeling. I just went into action when she started screaming.”

Hunter found his grandmother, Beverly Dickey, lying on the floor of the shed in their backyard.

She had fallen onto a piece of metal. It hit her knee, which recently had been replaced, and nicked an artery, causing severe bleeding.

“I just ran there and asked what’s wrong, and she said, ‘Get your mom! My leg is bleeding!'” Hunter said.

His mom, April Dickey, who was tending to their dogs, said: “I got one dog out, I was taking the second dog out, and he came running up, ‘Mom, Mom, Meemaw needs help! She fell!'”

“I looked at it,” she said of her mother’s wound, “and I couldn’t get the bleeding to even slow down, so I was like, ‘No, we need the ambulance,'” she said.

Beverly Dickey calls her grandson her hero and said if he hadn’t heard her yell and gone for help so quickly, she’s worried she would have bled out.

“I was very proud, very proud of him,” April Dickey said.

Though Hunter lives with autism, his mom said it doesn’t hold him back.

“They can still be capable of doing major things to help out in major ways,” she said.

Said Hunter: “You never know what will happen. So in case something does go wrong, you want to have someone else there to help you.”

