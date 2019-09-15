12-Year-Old Proves You Are Never Too Young to Give Back

CBS NEWS (HUTCHINSON, KS)– Go-kart racing runs in Jacob Bofink’s family.

His dad got him started with it last year when Bofink was 11. A year later, the 12-year-old is taking home first-place trophies.

With success comes an opportunity to give back. Bofink showed the heart of a real winner in his latest race. It was held in honor of a fellow racer who recently died.

Bofink won the race and with it a $60 prize. He decided to give that money to the late racer’s family.

In doing so, he expressed condolences for the competitor Bofink and his family knew.

Jacob Bofink shares, “It just felt reasonable to give them the money in a considerate way, to be nice.”

His father adds, “It was just one of the best things the little guy could do. He’s got a good heart.”

His father says if you say he’s proud of Jacob, that’s an understatement.