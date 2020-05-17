13 hurt, none killed in Louisiana memorial service shooting

BOGALUSA, La. (AP) — Thirteen people were shot Saturday night as a large group gathered in a Louisiana city for a memorial service for a man killed earlier this week, authorities said.

No one was killed, and one person was in critical condition after the 9:15 p.m. shooting in Bogalusa, police said. Bogalusa is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of New Orleans.

The crowd was gathered to remember Dominique James, who was missing for a day before being found dead Friday in a car, investigators said.

James’ death is considered a homicide, but police have not released additional details.

No arrests have been made in the memorial service shooting, and police said in a statement they haven’t had witnesses give them information either.

