14-year-old girl wins $25,000 prize for research on potential coronavirus cure

National News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

A budding scientist from Frisco, Texas, hopes to one day save lives with her research on a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

Anika Chebrolu, 14, was named the winner of the 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge, a competition for middle school scientists. The eighth-grader’s project won her a $25,000 cash prize.

“I isolated a lead compound from a database of almost 698 million molecules,” said Chebrolu.

That discovery, which she hopes will lead to a new weapon against COVID-19, began two years ago while Chebrolu was researching the Spanish flu pandemic.

“I just wanted to help the world and let children know that they can do whatever they want to accomplish,” she said.

While the teen hopes to be a medical researcher and professor in the future, she is already doing grown-up work and inspiring a generation to reach for the stars.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

SandPro

charles hall closing

Legacy Volleyball

Bismarck Volleyball

Veterans Voices

Gov. Presser 10-23

Wild Calf

Fill the Boot

Friday, October 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Surrey Football

Sturgis Rally

Emergency Commission Meeting

Ministering During Pandemic

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Smoke Shop

Unemployment Overpay

Masks and Policing

Pope on Civil Union

RN to BSN Program

Winter Gear

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss