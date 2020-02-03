1,400 pounds of shark fins seized at Miami port

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Tuesday, June 12, 2012 photo, finned sharks are piled at a fish market in Dubai , United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 12, 2012. The global trade in shark fins totals hundreds of millions of dollars a year, and tens of millions of sharks around the world may be caught every year for their fins. Some experts estimate that stocks of some shark species in inshore reef systems around the world have fallen by up to 90 percent. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

(AP) — Wildlife officials say they have seized 1,400 pounds of shark fins at a Miami port.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday that the shipment of dried fins was believed to have originated in South America and was likely bound for Asia.

It arrived in Miami in 18 boxes. Officials estimate its commercial value to be between $700,000 and $1 million.

Conservation groups say tens of millions of sharks are killed each year by smugglers who cut the fins from live animals. They are often turned into shark fin soup, considered a Chinese delicacy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3"

INFANT SLEEPER RECALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "INFANT SLEEPER RECALL"

New Foster

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Foster"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-2-20"

Bite Squad Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bite Squad Busy"

Nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofits"

Kenmare basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare basketball"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

NFL Honors Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL Honors Veterans"

Macmillan update - February

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan update - February"

Under-reported Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under-reported Spill"

Snowmobile Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Safety"

100 Years of Like

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Years of Like"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20"

Real Life Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real Life Superhero"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge