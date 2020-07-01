17 kids known to Montana child welfare system died in 2019

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Seventeen children who were known to the Montana child welfare system died in 2019.

The state Division of Child and Family Services says five died due to unsafe sleeping situations, four died of medical conditions and three died due to abuse or neglect.

The agency says it is providing support, including cribs, to families of young children to help prevent deaths.

The state also ran an ad campaign to create awareness of the child abuse and neglect hotline when calls decreased after schools closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The state said it didn’t receive abuse reports in the cases of seven children until after they died.