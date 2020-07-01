17 kids known to Montana child welfare system died in 2019

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Seventeen children who were known to the Montana child welfare system died in 2019.

The state Division of Child and Family Services says five died due to unsafe sleeping situations, four died of medical conditions and three died due to abuse or neglect.

The agency says it is providing support, including cribs, to families of young children to help prevent deaths.

The state also ran an ad campaign to create awareness of the child abuse and neglect hotline when calls decreased after schools closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The state said it didn’t receive abuse reports in the cases of seven children until after they died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Damage"

Meet Carrie Evans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Carrie Evans"

Main St Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Main St Mandan"

Debate over new state park resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over new state park resumes"

Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volunteer Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer Services"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Volleyball Letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball Letters"

New Town Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Storm Damage"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30"

Minot Power Outage, Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Power Outage, Fire"

Mowing Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Tips"

Watering Your Lawn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watering Your Lawn"

Testing Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Event"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss